Celtics Wrap: Boston Back On Track With Electric Win Vs. Lakers

BOSTON — That. Was. Electric.
Things are really starting to look up for the Celtics, who defeated the visiting Lakers 130-108 on Friday at TD Garden without Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams.
Boston gets back to .500 with the win, improving to 8-8. Los Angeles, meanwhile, falls to 8-9.
Here’s the full box score.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Marcus Smart certainly rose to the occasion with the Lakers in town, keeping them in the game early and setting the tone with physicality against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Co.
Boston was down 32-18 at one point during the first quarter, not playing its best defense by any means. But Smart learned early on that he could attack the basket, and following his lead, the rest of the team took advantage of the LA bench to take a lead in the second quarter and never really look back.
Smart achieved a season-high 22 points with six assists, four rebounds and a steal on the way to the win. The Celtics got 56 points in the paint. Team basketball was played.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Jayson Tatum was fantastic on both ends of the floor, but absolutely took over in the fourth to help extend Boston’s lead to as many as 15 points. A majority of his 37 points came in the second half, adding 11 rebounds, 2 assist, three steals and a block. The best part? He attacked the rim and didn’t resort to ISO ball when he couldn’t make a play for someone else.
— Dennis Schröder revenge game? The guard carved out his former team’s defense en route to a 21-point, six-rebound and six-assist performance.
— Al Horford and Josh Richardson both get mention here. Horford was glue all game, contributing 18 points, four rebounds and four assists to go with a steal and a block. Richardson was crucial early on, and added 15 points and four rebounds off the bench.
WAGER WATCH
Tatum’s big night could have won you some money. A player prop entering the game had him at +900 odds to drop at least 35 points and 10 rebounds. A $100 bet on such a game would have paid out $900, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Not bad.
UP NEXT
It’s a quick turnaround for the Celtics, who face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday for the second night of a back-to-back. Tip-off from TD Garden is at 7:30 p.m. ET.