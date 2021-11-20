Celtics Wrap: Boston Back On Track With Electric Win Vs. Lakers

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — That. Was. Electric.

Things are really starting to look up for the Celtics, who defeated the visiting Lakers 130-108 on Friday at TD Garden without Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams.

Boston gets back to .500 with the win, improving to 8-8. Los Angeles, meanwhile, falls to 8-9.

Here’s the full box score.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Marcus Smart certainly rose to the occasion with the Lakers in town, keeping them in the game early and setting the tone with physicality against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Co.

Boston was down 32-18 at one point during the first quarter, not playing its best defense by any means. But Smart learned early on that he could attack the basket, and following his lead, the rest of the team took advantage of the LA bench to take a lead in the second quarter and never really look back.

Smart achieved a season-high 22 points with six assists, four rebounds and a steal on the way to the win. The Celtics got 56 points in the paint. Team basketball was played.