Hornets Guard LaMelo Ball Had Himself Historically Good Game Friday

NESN Logo Sign In

LaMelo Ball is the real deal.

The young Charlotte Hornets guard was impressive last season as he took home the 2020 Rookie of the Year award and has continued to thrive in his sophomore season.

Through 17 games Ball is averaging 19.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game and had a wildly efficient night Friday in Charlotte’s win over the Indiana Pacers.

Ball finished the night with 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. The numbers alone are impressive, but he also became the second-youngest player in NBA history to lead a game in points, rebound and assists.

LaMelo Ball is the second-youngest player in NBA history to lead both teams outright in points, rebounds and assists in a single game.



The only player to do it at a younger age was Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/RwT1lZoY4s — ESPN (@espn) November 20, 2021

The future is bright in Charlotte.