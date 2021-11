NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers had their first matchup of the 2021-22 NBA season on Friday and you could feel the electricity booming through TD Garden.

The historic rivalry called for an intense game that generated insane plays everyone wants to watch over and over again.

Here are the most notable plays from the Celtics-Lakers game:

Play through the contact ? pic.twitter.com/sxgVDMk1uf — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 20, 2021

AD does it himself. pic.twitter.com/Ykxop7Foou — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 20, 2021

These were just few highlighted moments during the Friday night battle at the Garden.