Celtics Wrap: Boston Uses Third-Quarter Run To Snap Skid Vs. Magic

The Boston Celtics put together a dominant second half against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, claiming a 92-79 victory at Amway Center and snapping a three-game losing skid in the process.

Boston improves to 3-5 on the season while Orlando falls to 2-7.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics, even going against a team as down as the Magic, couldn’t put together a complete game Wednesday. Boston came out flat while allowing Orlando to shoot 50% from the field in the first quarter as the Magic took a 28-26 lead after 12 minutes. The Magic, arguably the league’s worst offense, continued that pace before taking a two-point lead into the half.

Fortunately, Boston did rebound for a monster third quarter on both ends, and it helped them pull away. They buckled down defensively as the Magic shot 2-for-17 from the field in the third quarter, and that helped their offense (and ball movement) come alive to the tune of 31 third-quarter points. Boston outscored Orlando 31-10 in the third. Essentially, the Celtics (again) did not put together a complete game, but did dominate a bad team through the second half — like good (or better?) teams are supposed to do.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jaylen Brown put together an extremely efficient night as he made 10 of his 17 shot attempts for a game-high 28 points. And while Boston didn’t shoot the ball well from long range — 27% on 10-of-37 — Brown did hit three of his eight attempts from beyond the arc. He also added three assists and five rebounds.