Charlie McAvoy Drops Gloves In Bruins 5-2 Victory Against Flyers

McAvoy never fails to leave his mark

Charlie McAvoy made an impact in more ways than one Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins went on the road and defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a 5-2 score. Derek Forbort had the first two-goal game of his career in the effort.

Forbort’s defensive partner, McAvoy, was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and while he did not get on the scoreboard, he was able to provide a spark with his second-period fight against Joel Farabee.

