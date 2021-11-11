Could Jonnu Smith Help Fill Patriots’ Running Back Void Vs. Browns?

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are in rough shape at running back.

Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson missed their second straight practice Thursday. Both remain in concussion protocol after leaving week’s win over the Carolina Panthers with head injuries.

There’s still a chance one or both could be cleared in time for this Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns, and the fact New England hasn’t added any additional backs to its roster or practice squad despite having room to do so inspires some optimism in that regard.

But if they aren’t, the Patriots’ only available ball-carriers would be third-down back Brandon Bolden and second-year pro J.J. Taylor, who’s been a healthy scratch for more than half of his team’s games this season, including each of the last two.

How would the Patriots proceed in that scenario? They could simply ride Taylor and Bolden while shifting more focus toward their Mac Jones-led passing game. Or they could pluck a player from another position group to fill out their backfield.

It wouldn’t be the first time.

Midway through the 2018 season, Sony Michel went down with a knee injury that sidelined him for multiple weeks. With Rex Burkhead already on injured reserve, New England was down to just two healthy running backs (James White and Kenjon Barner) ahead of a Monday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills.