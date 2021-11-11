How Patriots Explain Turnaround, Hot Streak After 2-4 Start To Season

“My mindset, and I’m pretty sure a lot of guys in the locker room — every guy in the locker room — (was) we were 2-4, but every game, we could have won,” defensive tackle Davon Godchaux said. “Each game — Cowboys, Tampa, Miami — there was never a game where you were like, oh, we got blown out. … I think each game, we could have won. The Saints game, we had a little more turnovers than usual, but specifically the Cowboys, Miami and Tampa came down to the end — like, the last two minutes of the game. …

“We knew we had a good team all along. You kind of see that right now with our three-game win streak, and we’ve got to keep it going this week against a good Cleveland Browns team.”

Even against New Orleans, the Patriots trailed by just eight midway through the fourth quarter before the Saints staged a long touchdown drive and won 28-13. Since that sloppy Week 3 defeat, New England’s only losses have come in one-score games against top-tier teams: 19-17 against Tom Brady’s Buccaneers and 35-29 against Dallas. The Patriots also lost to the Miami Dolphins 17-16 in Week 1 after Damien Harris lost a fourth-quarter fumble in the red zone.

“It just says a lot about the guys we’ve got in the room,” wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said. “A lot of great leaders. A lot of great character in the room. Just everybody bonding together, going out there and fighting hard. Knowing that we’ve got something special in the locker room, and just being able to just keep our head down and working.”

Having overhauled their roster this past offseason, it took several weeks for some of the Patriots’ newcomers to fully integrate. Tight end Hunter Henry, for instance, was a relative afterthought early in the season but now has caught touchdown passes in five of his last six games. The Patriots’ run game hit rock bottom against Tampa Bay (-1 yards on eight carries) but has since flourished, posting three straight 140-yard showings. The team’s retooled front seven also experienced early struggles, especially against the run, but has elevated its game of late.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower credited the Patriots’ established veterans for helping “steer the ship” during that rocky stretch.

“Just the resolve of the team,” he said. “We’ve got a little bit of a younger team altogether, and we’ve got some veteran guys in each group. Those are the times where veteran guys have got to stand up. Some guys might feel this way or feel that way, but just kind of steer the ship a little bit. Coach does a really good job of that, but there will be times where, as players, you’ve kind of got to step up. … Guys bought in, and each week, we’ve gotten better.”

Patriots players were preaching positivity even amid their early-season stumbles. After the Cowboys game, cornerback Justin Bethel said New England was “a good team with a bad record.” Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne insisted the team had “the pieces we need — they’re right there.”