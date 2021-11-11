Odell Beckham Jr. Officially Signing With This Team Over Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Odell Beckham Jr. will not be joining the New England Patriots.

Despite heavy speculation in recent days linking Beckham to New England, the former Cleveland Browns wide receiver officially signed with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Thursday.

OBJ in LA has a nice ring to it. ?



The Rams have agreed to terms with WR @obj. pic.twitter.com/AX6vM4mWXw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

The Browns cut ties with the 29-year-old wideout last week. He officially cleared waivers Tuesday afternoon, making him free to sign with any team.

A three-time Pro Bowler with the New York Giants, Beckham was unable to replicate that success during his 2 1/2 years in Cleveland. In six games this season before his release, he caught just 17 passes for 232 yards and no touchdowns as his already tenuous on-field relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield deteriorated beyond repair.

The Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints also were among the teams that reportedly made offers to or showed strong interest in Beckham.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Wednesday that Beckham was homing in on the Chiefs, Packers and Saints, seemingly removing the Patriots from contention. Subsequent reports suggested New England still was in the running, but Beckham ultimately chose to join Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford on a Rams team that is making a strong push for a Super Bowl title.