Damien Harris Explains Why He Used To ‘Hate’ Patriots

Damien Harris didn’t grow up dreaming of one day rocking a New England Patriots uniform.

In fact, Harris couldn’t stand Tom Brady and company when he was a kid.

Harris was the latest guest on Kyle Van Noy’s “Elite Eatz” YouTube show, which was released Tuesday. The third-year pro was asked to name his favorite NFL team during childhood, which turned into Harris explaining why he really didn’t like the Patriots when he was younger.

“No offense, it definitely wasn’t the Patriots. It definitely wasn’t the Patriots,” Harris told Van Noy. “I was a Colts fan growing up, back with like Peyton (Manning), Dallas Clark, all those guys. So, obviously, I used to hate the Patriots just because, like, those AFC title games, I was always hoping the Colts would pull it out, win the Super Bowl, whatever. And it always seemed like, no matter what, the Pats always came out on top.”

Harris will have the opportunity to go up against his former favorite team in Week 15 when New England visits Indianapolis. As for Harris’ Week 10 status, it still remains to be seen if the Patriots’ feature back, who currently is in the league’s concussion protocol, will be available for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium.