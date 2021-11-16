Revisiting Patriots-Falcons Super Bowl, Which Sent Teams In Different Directions

NESN Logo Sign In

We likely never will see another game like the one the Patriots and Falcons played in Super Bowl LI.

You know what happened: New England, facing a 28-3 deficit against Atlanta, stormed back and eventually earned a 34-28 overtime victory. Tom Brady won the game’s Most Valuable Player award — James White probably should’ve — and he and Bill Belichick cemented their legacies as the greatest quarterback and head coach, respectively, in NFL history.

(You can click here to watch a 20-minute highlight video of the game.)

Here are the passing, rushing and receiving stats, via Pro Football Reference:

With the Patriots and the Falcons set to square off Thursday night for just the second time since that fateful night in Houston, let’s look at how Super Bowl LI impacted both franchises.

The game didn’t send the two teams in opposite directions; rather, it sent them in different directions.

The Patriots’ road has been a fascinating one. They made it to Super Bowls the next two seasons — infamously losing one; remarkably winning the other — before a second-half slump in 2019 ended with a wild-card loss to the Tennessee Titans in Tom Brady’s final game as a Patriot. New England bottomed out in 2020 (relatively, anyway) and now appears firmly back as a contender in the AFC, with a new franchise quarterback under center. The Patriots ascended further up the NFL mountain, descended into a rebuild and now might be nearing another peak.