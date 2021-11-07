AFC East Officially Up For Grabs After Patriots Win And Stunning Bills Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

A month ago, when the Patriots were 1-3 and facing a 13-point third-quarter deficit to the Houston Texans, it would’ve been crazy to suggest New England had a chance of winning the AFC East over the Buffalo Bills.

Oh, how things can change.

The Patriots went on to win that game and, after losing the following week to the Dallas Cowboys, now have won three straight, including Sunday’s 24-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers. At 5-4, New England is over .500 for the first time this season.

Nearly 400 miles south of Bank of America Stadium, the Bills suffered an embarrassing defeat in Jacksonville to the previously 1-6 Jaguars. Buffalo now is 5-3, only a half-game ahead of the Patriots for first place in the division. The Patriots and Bills will play each other twice in December.

So, it’s official: The AFC East is up for grabs.

After New England’s Oct. 17 loss to Dallas, FiveThirtyEight gave the Patriots a 21% chance of making the playoffs and a 5% chance of winning the division. Now? it’s 56% and 22%, respectively.

Bill Belichick’s team now is in control of its own destiny. If the Patriots win out, they’ll be AFC East champions. That exact scenario is unlikely to happen — games against the Bills, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts all will be difficult — but stranger things have happened in the Belichick era.