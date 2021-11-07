Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Dominant Win Over Panthers

NESN Logo Sign In

Just like that, the Patriots are a winning football team.

New England shook off a rough first quarter to earn a convincing 24-6 win over the Panthers on Sunday. Sam Darnold had a lot to do with it, as Carolina’s quarterback completed 16 of 33 passes for 172 yards to go along with three interceptions. He posted a passer rating of just 26.3.

Mac Jones barely was needed on a day that saw the Patriots run for a season-high 151 yards and receive a defensive score. Jones completed 12 of 18 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown to go along with an interception.

New England improved to 5-4 with the victory while Carolina dropped to 4-5.

Here’s the Week 9 edition:

STUDS

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB

Before leaving late in the game with a hand injury, Stevenson was New England’s most explosive and productive offensive player. The rookie running back racked up 62 rushing yards and 44 receiving yards, 41 of which came on one of the biggest plays of the season for the Patriots.