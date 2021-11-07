Six Thoughts On Mac Jones’ Performance In Patriots’ Win Over Panthers

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots rolled to their third consecutive win Sunday, battering the Carolina Panthers 24-6 at Bank of America Stadium.

Here are six thoughts on how quarterback Mac Jones performed in this ugly, lopsided game:

— The Patriots didn’t need this to be an air-it-out game for Jones. They cruised to a comfortable victory on the back of a strong rushing attack and a swarming, dominant defense.

Jones was quietly efficient in the first half, going 11-for-13 for 121 yards with completions to seven different receivers. He also went 5-for-5 on third down in the opening half, including a 28-yarder to running back Brandon Bolden and a 7-yard touchdown to tight end Hunter Henry.

The rookie quarterback dialed up the velocity on his scoring strike, which put the Patriots ahead 14-6 just before halftime. It was Henry’s fifth touchdown catch in the last six games.

— The Patriots’ passing game was nearly nonexistent after halftime. Jones completed just one pass over the final two quarters. He attempted just five, missing on a few deep shots during a third-quarter drive that ended in a Nick Folk field goal.