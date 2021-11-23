Patriots Practice Report: Two Rookies Return, One New Player Appears

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Here are some notes and observations from the media portion of Tuesday’s New England Patriots practice:

— Linebacker Cameron McGrone, a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, made his practice debut. McGrone began the season on the non-football injury list due to the ACL tear that ended his Michigan career last November. The Patriots now have 21 to add McGrone to the 53-man roster.

— Rookie safety Joshua Bledsoe, a sixth-rounder in the 2021 draft, also was present Tuesday, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Bledsoe is listed on New England’s roster as No. 34 but was wearing No. 24 at practice. He began the season on the NFI list due to a wrist injury. His 2021 fate, like McGrone’s, will be decided over the next 21 days.

— A player wearing No. 19, later identified by Reiss as punter Corliss Waitman, was a new addition. The South Alabama product never has played in an NFL game and was waived by the Las Vegas Raiders in August.

— Waitman seemingly fills one of three open spots on the Patriots practice squad.

— All players on New England’s active 53-man roster were present for the media portion of practice.