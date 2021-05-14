NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots fifth-round pick Cameron McGrone faced a difficult decision after his 2020 season.

The linebacker suffered through an injury-plagued junior season already shortened by COVID-19 that culminated with a torn ACL in November. So, he could return for his senior season and hope to heal his injured knee in time to improve his draft stock, or he could declare for the draft and cross his fingers that a team would look at the bigger picture of his college career and take him with an eye toward the future. There was really no best option, but he chose to enter the draft, and the Patriots took him with the 177th overall pick.

It’s a bit of a gamble for New England, but it’s one that could pay off in a major way in 2022 and beyond. McGrone is still just 20 years old and is a natural fit in New England’s defense. The Patriots took a kicker in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft who never even made it off the practice squad before getting cut. So, McGrone is already a better draft pick than the player New England selected in the fifth round last year.

McGrone is definitely smaller than the typical Patriots linebacker. The Indianapolis native measured in at 6-foot-1, 234 pounds at his pro day in March but didn’t work out — beyond putting up 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press — because of the knee injury. The average Patriots drafted linebacker is 6-foot-2, 243 pounds. The prototypical Patriots linebacker looks more like Brandon Spikes, Dont’a Hightower or Jamie Collins in the 250-pound range. But despite being 15 pounds lighter, McGrone comes with a similar skill set.

He’s fearless charging downhill, and his best trait is his run defense.

He’s also an excellent blitzer and has impressive closing speed when he gets near the quarterback.

Watch him blow up a running back, grasp Illinois’ quarterback and force a strip sack: