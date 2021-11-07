How Can Bruins Jumpstart Forwards, Defense After Loss To Maple Leafs?

NESN Logo Sign In

By no means are the Boston Bruins in a desperation situation.

However, they are in a spot now where they could test a few things out and see where it takes them.

After walloping the lowly Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, their first game in five days, the B’s delivered an uninspired performance Saturday in a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. It’s tough to tell which flaws are aberrations created by the start-and-stop nature of the Bruins’ early-season schedules, and which are problems that could linger long-term if not addressed now.

They next play Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators, a young team that struggles to bank wins but is hard to play against and loaded with young talent. By no means are they a cakewalk, but it might represent an opportunity to tinker with some things.

One thing the Bruins could try is putting Jack Studnicka into the lineup and moving Erik Haula to a wing. It has been tough sledding for Haula early this season after a really nice preseason, so the move might be to put him on the wing and give him a little less responsibility.

If Nick Foligno is back, the Bruins could do something along the lines of:

DeBrusk-Studnicka-Foligno

Haula-Nosek-Lazar