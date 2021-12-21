Bills Fans (Once Again) Proclaimed Best Fans With Billboard Near Gillette Stadium

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are set to welcome the Bills to Gillette Stadium this weekend, which means Buffalo fans have once again decided to do some weird grandstanding.

Bills Mafia, as it’s known, won a FOX Sports contest last season as the NFL’s top fan base, and as a reward, got put a billboard up in Foxboro.

Bills fans won the same contest again this season, and when given the choice as to where they wanted the billboard, Foxboro was the choice. And after the “trophy” was displayed a few miles from the actual stadium last year, they’re much closer to Gillette this time around.

Hey @BuffaloBills fans, IT'S BACK ??

Your new "Best Fans In Football" billboard is even closer to Gillette Stadium than last year ?



– take a photo with it & tag us

– use the hashtag #FOXFanBracket



We will share our favorites! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/gJMRUpSwFK — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 20, 2021

Yippee.

The only thing here that’s up for debate now is which self-described greatest fan base is more insufferable: Bills Mafia or The 12s.