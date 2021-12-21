Frustrated Kendrick Bourne Offers Update On His COVID-19 Symptoms

NESN Logo Sign In

Kendrick Bourne, like so many around the NFL, now is on the reserve/COVID-19 list — but how is he feeling?

The Patriots receiver landed on the COVID list Monday along with three teammates: linebackers Harvey Langi and Cameron McGrone and edge rusher Ronnie Perkins. Obviously, Bourne, perhaps the most explosive weapon in New England’s passing attack, is the biggest name and one to closely watch ahead of Sunday’s rematch with the Buffalo Bills. He will miss the game if he’s unvaccinated, whereas being vaccinated would create a path toward playing against the Bills. That path became a shorter, easier one upon the introduction of the league’s new return-to-play protocols.

In an Instagram exchange with Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux, Bourne offered an update on his symptoms — or lack thereof.

Godchaux: “U ok bro?? That COVID got your ass huh?”

Bourne: “(Shaking my head) this some (expletive) I’m fine tho no symptoms.”

That Bourne apparently had no symptoms as of Monday does not offer an indication of his vaccination status. However, being asymptomatic could make Bourne less infectious, and even less so if he’s vaccinated. These kinds of variables can make big differences in the potential spread of the virus through the Patriots locker room.

If Bourne is unable to suit up against Buffalo, New England could be perilously thin at the receiver position.