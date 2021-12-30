Bruins’ Charlie Coyle Could Return From COVID Protocol ‘If He’s Ready To Go’

NESN Logo Sign In

At long last, the Boston Bruins are getting back to full health.

Charlie Coyle is the lone member in COVID-19 protocol after testing positive Dec. 26. Under the NHL’s new protocols, though, he should be able to return this weekend rather than wait the 10 days.

The Bruins did not practice Thursday, but head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke with the media and revealed he believes Coyle could rejoin the team as early as Friday.

“He has to test and get a certain number (Thursday), I believe it is,” Cassidy told reporters over Zoom. “We’ll know more probably in the next few hours if he met that threshold. I think that’s part of the protocol now after five days. I don’t know if he met that number or not this morning but if he did, he’ll be in (Friday) for practice. If not, then he keeps testing until he gets there.

“… I think Charlie was asymptomatic, so he should be fine. I assume he was doing some work. He’s in pretty good shape to begin with. We’ll just have to see how he looks on the ice and see how he feels.”

The Bruins are slated to play their first game since Dec. 15 on Saturday, when they host the Buffalo Sabres, and Coyle could play if he clears protocol and feels well enough to do so.

“He’s got to be part of that discussion as well. It’s an afternoon game. There’s no morning skate to sort of get an extra touch or two in there,” Cassidy said. “He’ll certainly be available, and we’ll most likely use him, if he thinks he’s ready to go.”