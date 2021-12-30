Should Mac Jones Be Slipping In NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year Race?

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones has been favored to win the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year for much of the season, but is he starting to lose his grip on the award?

The New England Patriots quarterback has been slumping for about a month. He wasn’t good against the Tennessee Titans and only threw three passes in the pre-bye week victory over the Buffalo Bills. He followed up a rough first half against the Indianapolis Colts with a strong second half, then played poorly in the Bills rematch.

In 15 games this season, Jones has completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,313 yards and 18 touchdowns to go along with 12 interceptions. He still is the highest-graded rookie quarterback by Pro Football Focus and 13th overall, down from when he held the seventh spot after Week 12.

But Jones’ OROY candidacy really never has been about stats or PFF grades. Rather, it’s based upon his leading the Patriots to a winning season while playing far better, and more poised, than most rookie quarterbacks ever do. However, with New England losing consecutive games to good teams and now falling out of the AFC East driver’s seat, some have said Jones no longer deserves the award.

That’s a bad take. He still deserves the award, though the gap admittedly is shrinking.

Here’s our NFL Offensive Rooke of the Year rankings through Week 16:

Mac Jones, QB (Patriots)

It’s worth noting that only quarterbacks, running backs and receivers ever have won the award since its inception in 1967. Running backs account for the vast majority of recipients, with quarterbacks and receivers responsible for 10 and nine winners, respectively. Odell Beckham Jr. is the last wideout to win the award, having done so in 2014. Justin Herbert won it last season.