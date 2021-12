NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins’ defense took another hit Tuesday morning after the team announced Jakub Zboril would miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL.

Boston revealed Brandon Carlo became the latest member of the Black and Gold to enter the COVID-19 protocol.

The Bruins are shut down through Dec. 26 and aren’t scheduled to play again until Dec. 27 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Carlo is the 10th Boston player to enter protocol.