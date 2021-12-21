Jaylen Brown Has ‘Unwavering’ Faith Celtics Still Can Be ‘Good Team’

NESN Logo Sign In

It hasn’t been the best season for the Boston Celtics, and things didn’t get much better Monday night. But that isn’t stopping Jaylen Brown from believing in his team.

Boston fell 108-103 to the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden after the Celtics found no way to cotain Joel Embiid.

The Celtics have faced their fair share of struggles this season between injuries and now a league-wide COVID-19 outbreak, but Brown has full faith that they still can be a good team despite having a losing record.

“No question,” Brown told reporters after Monday’s loss when asked if he still believes in the Celtics, per NBC Sports Boston. “I think it’s an obvious answer for me. I know people are probably tired of hearing it, people have lost belief and faith, but mine is unwavering. I think we still can be a good team. I think we’ve shown it in spurts. I’ve been out for an extended point of time. I’m trying to get back. We’ve got guys out with COVID. I know that’s not an excuse or anything, other teams do as well. But if the question is, you asked, do I still believe? 100%, regardless of if anybody else does or not.”

There’s still plenty of season left to be played, and the Celtics rarely have played with a fully healthy roster this year. Still, Brown knows at the end of the day, they need to play with a “sense or urgency.”

“We’ve just got to come out and find a way to bring energy, set the tone and have a sense of urgency about ourselves,” Brown said. “We played a decent game, but the turnovers, the miscommunication kind of killed us in the end.”

The 76ers went on an 18-6 run at the end of the game to put it away.