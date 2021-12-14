Bruins Prospects Ty Gallagher, Riley Duran Earn Hockey East Awards

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — A pair of Boston Bruins prospects are performing well at the collegiate level.

Boston University’s Ty Gallagher and Providence College’s Riley Duran on Tuesday both were recognized by Hockey East with weekly awards.

Gallagher earned Men’s Defender of the Week, with two goals and seven assists for nine points this season, with three of those assists coming Friday night against Boston College to tie his career-high. The defenseman was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Here's a look at Gally's power-play goal that gave us a 1-0 lead heading to the first intermission. pic.twitter.com/HZnxLxjqLM — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) December 11, 2021

Duran, meanwhile, was named Hockey East’s Men’s co-Rookie of the Week. He scored two goals with two assists over the weekend, leading the Friars to a sweep over Princeton. The Woburn, Mass. native has fie goals and six assists, with his 11 points ranking fourth among rookies in the conference.

Duran steps into a feed from Citara for his second strike of the weekend and fifth of the year! Uula Ruikka also earns an assist as we cut the deficit to 2-1!#GoFriars pic.twitter.com/go5WILl8ZJ — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) December 12, 2021

He was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.