Patriots Activate ‘Super Impressive’ Rookie Off Non-Football Injury List

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are giving one of their 2021 draft picks an extended late-season look.

The Patriots on Tuesday activated safety Joshuah Bledsoe off the non-football injury list, adding him to their 53-man roster ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Bledsoe, a sixth-round rookie out of Missouri, missed all of training camp and the preseason as he recovered from a broken wrist suffered in the 2021 Senior Bowl. He began practicing Nov. 23 and has thoroughly impressed at least one of his veteran teammates.

Longtime starting safety and co-captain Devin McCourty shared a sterling review of Bledsoe’s progress after Tuesday’s transaction.

“To me, Bled has been super impressive,” McCourty said. “For a guy to come in here and maybe one week in, he got hurt and he’s been sitting on the sideline, really. Obviously training, conditioning, doing all that, but he couldn’t practice.

“And for me, it’s been impressive seeing him get on the field and how fast he’s played — executing, understanding techniques. That comes from you obviously (being) locked in in meetings, paying attention, going home, rewatching film. It’s hard for any player to not get any reps and go execute, but when you’re a rookie, you have zero basis, zero foundation of reps. I thought Bled has done a great job.”

McCourty said being part of a veteran-laden secondary — Bledsoe and cornerback Shaun Wade are New England’s only rookie defensive backs — has benefited the 22-year-old.