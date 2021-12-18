Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka Gives Injury Update On Romeo Langford

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Celtics took another hit Friday night.

Boston already was shorthanded entering its home clash with the Golden State Warriors as it deals with a COVID-19 outbreak, but lost another player as wing Romeo Langford exited the contest midway through the first quarter of the 111-107 loss.

The team initially listed Langford as questionable to return with neck pain after taking a hard fall, but eventually was ruled out and after the game Celtics head coach Ime Udoka gave as much of an update as he could.

“Took a hit to the head. I haven’t heard much else about it but obviously he couldn’t return back into the game,” Udoka said. “He’ll get monitored after the game and that’s the most I know right now.”

Obviously that isn’t much of an update to go off of but hopefully he doesn’t have to miss any time, especially with the team already shorthanded. There should be more information Saturday ahead of the squad’s tilt with the New York Knicks at TD Garden.