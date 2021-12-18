Timeline Of Players Entering NBA Protocols Shows Reality Of COVID-19 Outbreak

NESN Logo Sign In

It took a few months, but COVID-19 is once again ravishing NBA rosters.

In the week building up to Friday, a total of 84 players have entered the league’s health and safety protocols this season, but 68 of those additions have come this month alone.

It’s led to the postponement of two Chicago Bulls games, tweaks to the NBA’s protocols and even the potential implementation of a plan that would allow teams to sign additional replacement players to avoid cancellations at all costs.

But that alone doesn’t quite show the gravity of the outbreak. Fortunately, ESPN analyst Kirk Goldsberry put together some data through 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday to show the reality of the outbreak in the NBA.

The amount of players entering protocols has absolutely mooned over the last few days. It’s basically just a straight line up.

NBA Players Entering Protocols Since Opening Night

(10-Day Moving Average) pic.twitter.com/hA4YawqQVt — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) December 17, 2021

It’s getting quite hard to keep up with the amount of players being ruled out. We’ll see how the league decides to proceed.