Celtics Wrap: Warriors Squash Boston’s Shorthanded Comeback

BOSTON — The shorthanded Celtics fought hard Friday but came up just short against the top-seeded Golden State Warriors at TD Garden, 111-107.

With the loss the Celtics’ record drops to 14-15, while the Warriors maintain an NBA best 24-5 start.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics gave it their best shot Friday but just couldn’t completely get over the hump. Boston dug itself a deficit from the jump, falling behind 14-3 and having to scratch and claw their way back in it the rest of the night.

The Warriors carried a 14-point lead into half time but the undermanned Celtics looked like a completely different team in the second half, and that can be attributed to Jayson Tatum’s impressive play and a massive uptick in the squad’s energy. From drawing charges to making an extra pass, Boston looked like the best version itself in the second half even while missing seven total players — five players due to COVID-19, Dennis Schröder to a non-COVID illness and Romeo Langford to injury.

When they play the way they did in the second half they can compete with anyone and even briefly took a lead in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors were just too much.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Tatum was the best overall player on the court for the Celtics Friday night. Although he had a slow start, he came alive in the second half and finished the night with 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Win or loss he was crucial in the second half and even gave Boston a lead early in the fourth.