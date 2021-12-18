Celtics Wrap: Warriors Squash Boston’s Shorthanded Comeback

BOSTON — The shorthanded Celtics fought hard Friday but came up just short against the top-seeded Golden State Warriors at TD Garden, 111-107.
With the loss the Celtics’ record drops to 14-15, while the Warriors maintain an NBA best 24-5 start.
You can check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Celtics gave it their best shot Friday but just couldn’t completely get over the hump. Boston dug itself a deficit from the jump, falling behind 14-3 and having to scratch and claw their way back in it the rest of the night.
The Warriors carried a 14-point lead into half time but the undermanned Celtics looked like a completely different team in the second half, and that can be attributed to Jayson Tatum’s impressive play and a massive uptick in the squad’s energy. From drawing charges to making an extra pass, Boston looked like the best version itself in the second half even while missing seven total players — five players due to COVID-19, Dennis Schröder to a non-COVID illness and Romeo Langford to injury.
When they play the way they did in the second half they can compete with anyone and even briefly took a lead in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors were just too much.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Tatum was the best overall player on the court for the Celtics Friday night. Although he had a slow start, he came alive in the second half and finished the night with 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Win or loss he was crucial in the second half and even gave Boston a lead early in the fourth.
— Marcus Smart did a little bit of everything for the Celtics against the Warriors. The Boston point guard finished the game with 19 points, eight assists and five rebounds, a steal, a drawn charge and even won a jump ball over Warriors center Kevon Looney which led to an emphatic Tatum slam.
— Curry and Andrew Wiggins both were as advertised against the Celtics. The sharpshooting Warriors point guard finished the night with 30 points but was red-hot early with 16 first quarter points. Wiggins was equally impressive with 27 points of his own along with six rebounds.
WAGER WATCH
Josh Richardson saw extended playing time Friday night against the Warriors and could have made you some cold hard cash. Schröder missed the game to a non-COVID illness and Langford left early with a neck injury and Richardson shined in their place finishing with x points. His over/under for points was set at 11 1/2 with -140 odds to hit the over so if you were to have placed $140 down, you would’ve made $100 according to DraftKings Sportsbook as he finished the night with 15.
UP NEXT
The Celtics return to action right away Saturday night as they welcome the New York Knicks to town with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden.