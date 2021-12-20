Celtics Injury Report: Jayson Tatum Among Those Available Vs. 76ers

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Celtics will be short-handed against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night with seven players in health and safety protocols, along with Robert Williams ruled out for personal reasons, but Jayson Tatum officially will be among those available for Boston.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka shared before Monday’s game Tatum would be a game-time decision with a left ankle sprain. Tatum, who was named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week, was getting shots up before the game and the team came out shortly after and revealed he would be available.

Jaylen Brown never was listed on the injury report before Monday’s game.

Romeo Langford, who was questionable with neck pain, and Dennis Schroder (non-COVID illness) also will be available.

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Romeo Langford – AVAILABLE

Jayson Tatum – AVAILABLE https://t.co/ApTEP2uj8Y — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 20, 2021

Celtics rotation players Al Horford, Josh Richardson and Grant Williams along with bench pieces Sam Hauser, Juancho Hernangomez, Jabari Parker, Brodric Thomas all had been ruled out due to landing in health and safety protocols. Robert Williams was ruled out shortly before the game due to personal reasons.

Celtics-76ers is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.