Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Named NBA Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

As the sports world sputters along, Jayson Tatum keeps on cruising.

The NBA on Monday named the Boston Celtics star the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19. He claims the award for the first time in 2021-22 and the fifth time in his career.

Tatum averaged 31.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.3 steals over the three games the Celtics played last week.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 9.



West: Karl-Anthony Towns (@Timberwolves)

East: Jayson Tatum (@celtics) pic.twitter.com/hAhcwXxxHj — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021

Tatum earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors three times last season. If he maintains his current form, there’s a good chance he’ll claim it at least once more as 2021-22 progresses.