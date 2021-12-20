What Ime Udoka Expects From Celtics’ New Additions C.J Miles, Justin Johnson

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Celtics signed NBA veteran C.J. Miles to a 10-day contract with seven players ruled out of Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden due to landing in COVID-19 protocols.

Miles, a 15-year veteran, last played in the league in 2019-20 with the Washington Wizards. That transaction Monday came after the Celtics signed Justin Jackson using the hardship exemption, which allows teams to sign players outside of the 15-man and salary cap limits.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka on Monday talked about the process, and explained what he’s hoping those two players can bring to the group if given the chance.

“And then the guys that you bring in, bringing in a guy like C.J. (Miles) and Justin (Jackson), they’re veteran guys who have been around. And they weren’t just sitting at home on the couch, they’ve been practicing with the G League teams are playing and, you know, got them for a reason,” Udoka said before the game. “You can rely on them to do certain things — make shots, obviously. But they’ve been through it. A 15-year career for a guy like C.J. So, if need be, we feel comfortable calling on those guys.”

The Celtics will be without seven players including rotational pieces like Al Horford, Josh Richardson and Grant Williams. And despite the fact the team revealed both Jayson Tatum, Romeo Langford and Dennis Schroder will be available, there seems to be an outside chance Miles and/or Jackson could play against Philadelphia.

Miles, 34, has averaged 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 848 NBA games. He’s shot 41.1% from the floor and 35.8% from long range while playing for the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards.

The Celtics and 76ers are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.