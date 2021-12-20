Annoyed Mac Jones Asks For End To Colts Game Questions During Interview

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones is on to Buffalo.

Like, Mac Jones really is on to Buffalo.

The Patriots quarterback was asked questions about Saturday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts for roughly the first seven minutes of his Monday afternoon WEEI appearance. Many of the questions were geared around Jones’ remarks about New England having a rough week of practice before the disappointing loss at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Finally, after a question about the failed fourth-quarter flea-flicker, Jones asked for a change in topic.

“I already talked about it,” he said during his “Merloni & Fauria” interview. “I’m kind of done with the game. I don’t know if you have any more different questions for me.”

After co-host (and former Patriot) Christian Fauria asked, “So, you don’t want to talk about the game at all?” Jones replied, “Yeah, sorry, but yeah.”

That’s about as close to testy as Jones has gotten during an interview all season. His frustration is understandable, given the way his team performed and the importance of Sunday’s rematch with the Buffalo Bills.