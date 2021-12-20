Washington RB J.D. McKissic & WR Curtis Samuel OUT For Tuesday Vs. Eagles by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic and wide receiver Curtis Samuel have officially been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, per the team’s Twitter.

McKissic missed the past two games due to a concussion but cleared concussion protocol last week. This week’s appearance on the injury report is now for a neck injury that will keep him sidelined against Philadelphia. It likely spells out more touches for both running backs Antonio Gibson and Jaret Patterson, for the third straight game in McKissic’s absence. The running back has posted 91 touches for 609 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in 11 games this season.

As for Samuel, he will now miss his ninth game of the season and has only tallied five outings this year. A groin injury that continued to linger for the fifth-year player kept him either out or on a limited basis when active, and now a hamstring seems to be the issue. In his four appearances, the wide receiver has accrued just ten touches for 38 yards.

Washington Football Team Vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds

The Washington Football Team are currently 6.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, with the total set at 42.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.