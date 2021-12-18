Patriots-Colts Live Stream: Watch Saturday Night Week 15 Game Online

Can New England make it eight wins in a row?

The Patriots and the Colts are set to square off at Lucas Oil Stadium.

New England, 9-4, is riding a seven-game winning streak while 7-6 Indianapolis has won six of its last eight games. Both teams are coming off a bye and jockeying for position in the AFC playoff picture.

The Patriots will be without star running back Damien Harris, while Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly will sit for the Colts due to an injury/illness/personal matter.

CBS and NFL Network both will carry Saturday night’s game, with in-market viewers able to catch the action on WBZ. Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Dec. 18, at 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: CBS, NFL Network
Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount+ | CBS | NFL Network

