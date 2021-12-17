Celtics Guard Dennis Schröder Out Vs. Warriors With Non-COVID Illness

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics won’t look exactly the same against the Golden State Warriors.

Boston currently is dealing with its fair share of COVID-19 issues with five players being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Celtics will miss Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, Juancho Hernangomez and Sam Hauser against the Warriors as they deal with the virus.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka also announced that guard Dennis Schröder won’t be available against Golden State as he deals with an illness, but luckily for him it is non-COVID related.

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Sam Hauser (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Dennis Schroder (illness, non-COVID) – OUT https://t.co/VQa4q1JWYt — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 17, 2021

With Schröder missing the tilt it should give guards Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith extended playing time as Boston looks to get back over the .500 mark.

Schröder is averaging 17.1 points and 4.8 assists per game for Boston so far this season through 27 games played.