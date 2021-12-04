Celtics Wrap: You Can Feel Good About 137-130 Loss To Jazz

NESN Logo Sign In

Win or lose, that was electric.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, one of their best performances yet came in a loss to the Utah Jazz that came down to the wire.

With the 137-130 result, the Jazz improve to 15-7 on the season, while the Celtics fall to 12-11, despite great effort on both ends.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

At least this was the first loss you could feel good about. The Celtics really can run with anyone this year, if they want.

Against a top team in the NBA, this was easily the most fluid Boston’s offense has looked all season. The defenses went at it all game, but some of the shot making was exceptional on both sides. The Celtics had great strategy of pulling Rudy Gobert out of the lane to get to the basket, and ball movement was something to be proud of. Throw in the Celtics taking advantage of 19 turnovers, and it was a great game from start to finish.

Ultimately, you just have to tip your cap to a balanced Utah squad. The Jazz just are really good, and not much you can do about Mike Conley (7-for-7 from 3-point range) and Donovan Mitchell down the stretch there.