Colts Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch NFL Christmas Day Game Online

NFL fans can close out Christmas Day with a primetime matchup that features postseason implications.

The Cardinals are set to host the Colts on Saturday night. Arizona is coming off a wildly unexpected loss to the Detroit Lions, while Indianapolis is riding high after halting the New England Patriots’ win streak at seven.

Both teams would be among the playoff field if the regular season ended Saturday. The Colts currently own the AFC’s first Wild Card spot, while the Cards reside fourth in the NFC standings.

Kliff Kingsbury’s team is a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 48.5

Here is how to watch the Colts-Cardinals matchup online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Dec. 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial