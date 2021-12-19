Patriots Takeaways: Five Things We Learned From Loss To Colts

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots fell to the Indianapolis Colts 27-17 on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here are five things we learned in that Week 15 matchup:

1. The Colts’ plan worked

Linebacker Bobby Okereke during the week said Indianapolis intended to make the Patriots’ offense “one-dimensional” and make rookie quarterback Mac Jones beat them. It did, and the rookie didn’t.

Standout rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, who got the start in place of injured lead back Damien Harris, managed just 36 yards on 10 carries, and Jones committed two costly errors, throwing interceptions on the Patriots’ final drive of the first half and their first possession after halftime.

Jones’ first pick came in the red zone, spoiling a prime scoring opportunity with New England trailing 17-0. He tried to hit tight end Hunter Henry coming across the middle but didn’t see lurking linebacker Darius Leonard.

Okereke picked off Jones to start the second half, diving to undercut a pass in the flat to running back Brandon Bolden.

Jones was much better in the fourth quarter as he led a late-game comeback bid, but it wasn’t enough to erase his team’s daunting deficit, which swelled to 20-0 early in the third. The Patriots were held scoreless through three quarters for the first time since October 2016, when they were shut out by Buffalo with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.