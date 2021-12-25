Celtics’ Roster Certainly Looks Weird For Christmas Clash With Bucks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics’ roster is looking different nowadays.

Boston has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has seen 13 different players catch the virus over the last few weeks. The Celtics’ injury report even needed an unprecedented five tweets to fit everyone in Friday.

The Celtics received a mixture of good and bad news before their Christmas Day tilt with the Milwaukee Bucks as Juancho Hernangomez, Jabari Parker and Brodric Thomas all were cleared from the NBA’s health and safety protocols, but guard Dennis Schröder was added to it.

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Juancho Hernangomez – AVAILABLE

Romeo Langford – AVAILABLE

Jabari Parker – AVAILABLE

Marcus Smart – AVAILABLE

Brodric Thomas – AVAILABLE

Al Horford (Return to Competition Reconditioning) – OUT https://t.co/ML5UiN2Th0 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 25, 2021

In turn, Boston officially has 10 players ruled out for Saturday’s contest. The C’s will role with a starting lineup of Marcus Smart, Romeo Langford, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams against the Bucks.

Boston’s bench is thin. It only has Hernangomez, Parker, Thomas, Payton Pritchard, Joe Johnson, Al-Farouq Aminu and Norvel Pelle available against Milwaukee.