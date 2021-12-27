Did Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Really Just Compare Team To… Jay-Z?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Carolina Panthers now have lost five straight games and are among the bottom teams in the NFL standings, and it’s led head coach Matt Rhule to try and really connect with his locker room.

At least that’s what we’re left to assume after Rhule forcibly dropped a pair of young-person references after Carolina’s 32-6 shellacking by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And while it was rather hilarious, we’re more inclined to think more were laughing at Rhule rather than with him.

First, the second-year head coach dropped a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reference regarding the fact that Carolina had lost key players since his arrival. Rhule specifically noted the retirement of Luke Kuechly.

“… I just think when you look at most teams that start over in terms of — last year you guys would call it a rebuild, I would always try not to use that word, I’d always try to say, ‘Well, we’re building.’ But when you walk in the building and Luke Kuechly leaves and James Bradberry leaves and all these people leave and you’re kind of like ‘OK, who’s left over?’ It’s like, did you ever see the Will Smith, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” when he’s looking around the house? Like a lot of people left. It’s like ‘OK, we got to start over.'”

Not to be outdone by his own Will Smith reference, though, Rhule then doubled down by comparing his 5-10 Panthers — who are widely mocked around the league — to none other than legendary rapper Jay-Z starting his record label.

“… But I believe it’s 1,000% working,” Rhule added, again, referencing the team’s growth and improvements. “I just know no one can see it and I apologize. As I tell our team all the time, it took Jay-Z like seven years. It took him seven years. He had to start his own agency to become an overnight sensation. It takes time, but I will finish by saying I respect the fight.”

I mean, What More Can I Say?