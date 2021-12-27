Josh Allen Performance Unsurprising For Bills Teammate; ‘Josh Worth Every Penny’

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh Allen balled out on Sunday.

In an important matchup with first place in the division up for grabs, the Buffalo Bills quarterback carved up New England’s defense en route to a 33-21 win and the tiebreaker in the AFC East.

Allen threw for 314 yards completing 30 of 47 pass attempts, also rushing 64 yards on 12 carries. Led by him, the Bills scored on six of their seven full possessions, the only exception being a fourth-and-goal blunder from the 1-yard-line.

The fourth-year quarterback was the best player on the field in Foxborough, and teammate Dion Dawkins wasn’t surprised one bit.

“Josh makes a quarter of a billion dollars, you know?” the offensive lineman said after the game.

“Josh is worth every penny of what he is and I say that jokingly, but Josh is one of those guys that cares about his teammates and is an over-competitor and you see it. The media and people talk and Josh just keeps his mouth shut and his head down and goes out and performs. I wouldn’t have expected anything else.”

Of course, Dawkins and the shorthanded offensive line had much to do with Allen’s play, but the signal-caller gave Buffalo a huge boost in their playoff picture.