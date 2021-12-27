Clyde Edwards-Helaire Leaves Early vs. Steelers by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Kansas City Chiefs may be one of the hottest teams in the league, but they are not immune to injuries. Running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire left early against the Pittsburgh Steelers and did not return. According to Field Yates, Edwards-Helaire is dealing with a collar bone injury.

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (collarbone) is now OUT for the game. https://t.co/4zMChcfD26 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 26, 2021

The former first-round pick carried the ball nine times for 27 yards and a touchdown, adding four yards on his lone reception. No update was available on Edwards-Helaire’s status after the game. Still, more information should be available over the coming days and whether he’ll be available for the Chiefs in Week 17.

Derrick Gore took over for Edwards-Helaire, totaling 53 rushing yards on 12 carries and 61 receiving yards on three carries. Gore will feature in the Chiefs game plan next week if Edwards-Helaire is not cleared to return.

The Chiefs put their seven-game win streak on the line against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17. FanDuel Sportsbook opened the Chiefs as -4 chalk against the AFC North leaders.