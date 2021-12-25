Ex-Celtic Kemba Walker Makes History For Knicks On Christmas Day

NESN Logo Sign In

What a roller coaster of a few weeks it’s been for Kemba Walker.

Walker at the end of November was removed from the Knicks’ rotation and there were even rumblings that he could be traded out of New York. But the veteran point guard recently has enjoyed a resurgence in the Big Apple, including on Christmas Day.

Two days after dropping 44 points against the Washington Wizards, Walker recorded a triple-double in the Knicks’ triumph over the Atlanta Hawks. The four-time All-Star’s 10 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists helped New York notch a 14-point victory at Madison Square Garden.

The stat-stuffing performance marked Walker’s first triple-double since 2014. It also was the first Christmas Day outburst of that variety in Knicks franchise history. In fact, only six other players in NBA history have recorded a triple-double on Dec. 25.

One of Walker’s former teams, the Celtics, probably could use their old friend right now. Boston’s roster currently is depleted due to COVID-19.