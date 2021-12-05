Furious Vikings Fans Rip Kirk Cousins For Smiling After Loss To Lions

Most people should feel good for the Detroit Lions on Sunday. They’ve fought hard all season but have been unable to push through and get a win, up until Week 13.
And while many should feel good about the Lions, the Minnesota Vikings and their fans rightfully shouldn’t.
So it was for that reason it was such a bad look for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to be seen smiling after the game.
Jared Goff threw a game-winning touchdown as time expired for the Lions’ first win in the Goff/Dan Campbell era. It sparked a huge celebration, but fans were quick to point out that, during it, Cousins was smiling as he congratulated the Lions.
There’s a certain level of “well what should he have done there” in this, seeing as it would look like sour grapes if he was grimacing the entire time. Conversely, no one would’ve blamed him for just shaking a few hands with a straight face and getting the heck off the field.
He can try again the next time the Vikings suffer an embarrassing loss.