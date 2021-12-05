Furious Vikings Fans Rip Kirk Cousins For Smiling After Loss To Lions

NESN Logo Sign In

Most people should feel good for the Detroit Lions on Sunday. They’ve fought hard all season but have been unable to push through and get a win, up until Week 13.

And while many should feel good about the Lions, the Minnesota Vikings and their fans rightfully shouldn’t.

So it was for that reason it was such a bad look for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to be seen smiling after the game.

Jared Goff threw a game-winning touchdown as time expired for the Lions’ first win in the Goff/Dan Campbell era. It sparked a huge celebration, but fans were quick to point out that, during it, Cousins was smiling as he congratulated the Lions.

Glad to see Kirk Cousins smiling and laughing after the game, such a leader.#SKOL — ACDC Shake A Leg (@VikingsWild24) December 5, 2021

Seeing @KirkCousins8 on the field laughing, joking, and hugging with the other team after losing to the winless Lions shows everything we need to know about him. He?s not a fighter, not a winner, not a champion? — James Untiedt (@22Gryffin) December 5, 2021

And Kirk Cousins is walking around smiling after that loss. Get rid of him — SHeggie (@Sheggie2) December 5, 2021

Kirk Cousins is such a loser man. This man smiling after that? — Steven Conrad Jr. (@StevenConradJr) December 5, 2021

Noticed the same thing in a different shot. Walking into the tunnel he was happily chatting it up with someone, smiling, not a care in the world. Bad look. — Gig Benedetti (@Sneezing_Dog) December 5, 2021

oh of course kirk cousins is all smiles what a loser — dylan (@freaknastyIV) December 5, 2021

There’s a certain level of “well what should he have done there” in this, seeing as it would look like sour grapes if he was grimacing the entire time. Conversely, no one would’ve blamed him for just shaking a few hands with a straight face and getting the heck off the field.

He can try again the next time the Vikings suffer an embarrassing loss.