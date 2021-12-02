Hawks’ Trae Young Got Write-In Vote For NYC Mayoral Election

NESN Logo Sign In

New York City on Tuesday held its mayoral election, and unsurprisingly, some professional athletes were nominated.

New York Yankees players Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks and Brett Gardner all received write-in votes, as did Jacob deGrom and Pete Alonso of the Mets.

But the most hilarious nomination, obviously, was Trae Young, who received at least one vote.

It’s been five months since Young and the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Knicks in the first game of the 2021 Eastern Conference playoffs. Clearly, the guard still is on the mind of a prankster living in the New York Metropolitan area.

No word on what Young’s public policies would entail, but you could imagine he might try to make some tweaks to the way fouls are now called in the NBA. Especially as successor for Bill de Blasio, who called for Young to “stop hunting for fouls” after Game 1.

Oh what could have been.