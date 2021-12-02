New England Fans Might Not Like DeAngelo Hall’s Take On Patriots-Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots fans may not be pleased with DeAngelo Hall right now.

The former Washington Football Team defensive back was on “NFL Total Access” to talk all things football and touched on the upcoming AFC East clash between the Patriots and Buffalo Bills and it doesn’t sound like he’s taking New England.

“For Josh Allen, he just has to play within himself, play under control and protect that football,” Hall said during the show. “And I’ll tell you what, I like the Buffalo Bills chances in this ballgame. I know (Willie McGinest) doesn’t, but I love the Buffalo Bills.”

"I like the Buffalo Bills chances in this ballgame" @DeAngeloHall23 is in on #BillsMafia ? pic.twitter.com/g7KZhEMxwu — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) December 2, 2021

Monday night’s tilt certainly will be a big one between the Patriots and Bills. New England currently has the top spot in the AFC East with a record of 8-4, but the Bills are right on their tail with a 7-4 record.

The Patriots also will be looking for their first win over the rival Bills since the 2019 season. New England was swept by Buffalo in 2020.

New England enters its first clash with Buffalo in 2021 riding a league-high six-game winning streak, while Buffalo is coming off a Thanksgiving Day win over the New Orleans Saints, but have lost three of its last six games.