Here’s What Celtics’ Ime Udoka Said About Dennis Schröder’s Ankle Injury

The Boston Celtics’ 2021 injury woes are going strong.

Boston has been without guard Jaylen Brown already for 13 games this season and will miss him again Friday night against the Phoenix Suns. Al Horford, Robert Williams, Romeo Langford and Josh Richardson all have missed time so far as well this season.

Dennis Schröder is the latest Celtic player to be banged up after suffering an ankle injury against the Los Angeles Clippers, but still he may play against the Suns.

Prior to the clash, Boston head coach Ime Udoka gave an update on Schröder’s ankle and his availability.

“Dennis is questionable. He had a pretty bad rolled ankle last game that he played through. He’s had some soreness over the past few days,” Udoka said via team-provided audio. “He’s going through shootaround and getting some shots up and he’ll be assessed before the game.”

Schröder has been one of the bright spots so far for the 13-13 Celtics so far during the 2021-22 campaign with averages of 17.6 points, 5 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. The guard seamlessly has filled in well with the starting lineup in Brown’s absence and only has missed one game this season entering Friday’s clash.

If Boston were to be without the services of Schröder against the Suns the already undermanned Celtics’ guard depth would be down to Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith mainly.