How Joe Johnson Felt Signing With Celtics; Calls Decision ‘No Brainer’

Joe Johnson admitted that, while he didn’t give up on the possibility to one day return to the NBA, he didn’t have high hopes it actually would happen.

However, with NBA teams recently signing veteran players and G Leaguers to 10-day contracts due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases as players under contract landed in health and safety protocols, Johnson started to realize an opportunity could be coming.

The 40-year-old Johnson, a veteran of two decades in the NBA, finally got that call Tuesday night while out to dinner in celebration of his daughter’s eighth birthday. Johnson’s agent told him the Celtics were a possibility, then called back a half hour later and asked if Johnson could get on a flight some three hours later to Boston.

“When my agent called me yesterday and told me that this is on the table, it was a no brainer for me,” Johnson said during a video conference Wednesday before the Celtics got set to host the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden.

Johnson referred to it as “preparation meeting opportunity.”

“Obviously, basketball is my first love so, like I said, to have this opportunity to come about, regardless how it came, I’m definitely blessed and appreciative of the moment,” Johnson added. “So yeah, I did think it was a possibility. I’m glad it happened, man. Like I said, we’ll see where it goes from here.”

Johnson signed a 10-day contract with the Celtics on Wednesday. And while ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Johnson was expected to play the same day he arrived, the seven-time All-Star knows his future role with the organization isn’t exactly promised.