Enes Freedom Has Both Hilarious, Philanthropic Challenge With Tacko Fall

Enes Freedom is spreading a little cheer this holiday season.

The Celtics center took to Twitter on Wednesday night ahead of the squad’s clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers and former Boston big man Tacko Fall and could be giving away some money to charity.

“Every time @tackofall99 blocks me tonight, I will donate $1,000 to a charity you all suggest, Freedom said on Twitter. “What?s a good charity?”

Freedom and Fall were close when the duo were teammates in Boston and its nice to see that their friendship still is strong and also could help out some charities if the Cavaliers center has a strong night Wednesday.