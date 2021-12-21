Celtics’ Injury Report For Friday Vs. Cavaliers Reads Like CVS Receipt

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics will welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers to TD Garden on Wednesday night but won’t be at full strength.

This has been the case for the squad over each of their last few games as they have been dealing with injuries, but more so an outbreak of COVID-19 that has seen at least seven players sidelined due to health and safety protocols.

Boston’s injury report for its tilt with the Cavaliers is so long that it even took two full tweets to send out. The Celtics will without Al Horford, Josh Richardson, Grant Williams, Sam Hauser, Juancho Hernangomez, Jabari Parker and Brodric Thomas as they all recover from COVID-19.

#NEBHInjuryReport continued:



Josh Richardson (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Brodric Thomas (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Grant Williams (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 21, 2021

The Celtics will have their hands full against the surprising Cavaliers as Boston looks to rebound after its heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Cleveland enters the game sporting a 19-12 record and currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference.