How Julian Edelman Feels About Patriots’ Super Bowl Chances This Year

During an appearance this week on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, Julian Edelman was asked to name his top three Super Bowl contenders from each conference.

His former team made his list.

“I think the Patriots are contending,” Edelman said.

The retired wideout didn’t enjoy watching New England’s sloppy 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night — which featured two interceptions from rookie quarterback Mac Jones, eight penalties and a blocked punt for a touchdown — but he believes it came early enough for them to fix any problem areas.

“They’re a teeterer, just because their defense is so good and I know how they coach, how they prepare. I hated last game, but it was due to happen, to have doy-doy plays by a rookie. That’s destined to happen, and it’s almost at a point where, like, all right, we still have time to learn from that I believe that they’ll get that fixed, potentially, and if they want to play the game they want to play, how they want to play it, I think they’ll be able to contend.”

The loss dropped the Patriots, who had won seven straight, to 9-5 on the season. They sit in second place in the AFC — one game behind the red-hot Kansas City Chiefs — and can clinch the AFC East with a win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday coupled with a Miami Dolphins loss.

Edelman’s other five Super Bowl favorites: Chiefs, Colts, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers.